FDOT to host Beautification Grant Program Workshop

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a Florida Highway Beautification Council (FHBC) Grant Program workshop for local governments and community development organizations beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the FDOT Ponce De Leon Operations Center, 1723 Sunrise Circle, Ponce De Leon, Florida.

The FHBC Grant Program, as defined in Rule Chapter 14-40, Part II, Florida Administrative Code, is a 50/50 matching grant that will pay for landscaping along state rights of way. FDOT allows qualified agencies to apply for this annual highway beautification grant to enhance the attractiveness of roads on the State Highway System. Applications for this year’s grant are due Monday, October 2.

For more information, please contact Dustie Moss, FDOT District Three FHBC Grant Coordinator, toll-free at (888) 638-0250 or via email at Dustie.Moss@dot.state.fl.us.

More information regarding the FHBC Grant Program can be found at http://myfloridabeautiful.com/Council/Grants.shtm.