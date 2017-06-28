911 call leads to drug arrests

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence around 10:00 p.m. on June 27 located on Summer House Road, in reference to a suicide attempt. As the deputies arrived they were informed by the occupant of the home, who had called 911, that the person of concern had relocated to 4929 Bluegill Way and was accompanied by Scott Boyett, 43, of Chipley, FL.

As deputies arrived at the new location they encountered Christen Waddell, 24, of Vernon, FL, and Walter Wilson, 38, of Freeport, FL. Advising the reason for their visit, deputies gained permission to search the residence.

Upon asking if there were any illegal narcotics present in the home, Waddell provided deputies with a bag of methamphetamine, a small bag of marijuana, and a glass pipe that was located in the bedroom that Waddell and Wilson were in.

Waddell and Wilson were both placed under arrest on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boyett, who was found hiding in a closet, was placed under arrest for an active out of county warrant for violation of state probation.

Also arrested during the investigation was 40 year old Erik Burgess of Athens, AL, for an outstanding Bay County warrant on unrelated charges.

All four suspects were transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.