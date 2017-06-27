UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital nationally ranked in six medical specialties for 2017-18

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida Health Shands Children’s Hospital ranks among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals in six medical specialties, according to the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report.

UF Health’s pediatric cardiology and heart surgery program earned a historically high ranking, moving up three places to 21st in the country. Five other UF Health pediatric specialties remained among the nation’s elite programs in the 2017-18 rankings: diabetes and endocrinology (23rd), pulmonology (33rd), cancer (46th), neonatology (48th) and neurology and neurosurgery (49th). The cancer and cardiology and heart surgery programs are also the highest ranked among children’s hospitals in Florida.

“It’s fantastic to see that we are viewed as a national leader in so many programs. It’s especially gratifying to have our cardiology and heart surgery program, which has been recognized by other organizations as one of the nation’s best, continue to rise and flourish,” said Scott Rivkees, M.D., chair of the UF College of Medicine department of pediatrics and physician-in-chief of the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.

Rivkees attributes the cardiology and heart surgery program’s higher ranking to its overall excellence in every aspect of cardiac care as well as its continued successes with heart transplants. UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital is one of the busiest pediatric heart transplant centers in the United States, he said.

“When families in Florida are looking for a place to have their child’s complex cardiac conditions treated, these rankings are affirmation that they should look to UF Health,” Rivkees said.

Mark Bleiweis, M.D., chief of pediatric and congenital cardiovascular surgery at UF Health, saidit is extremely pleasing to have the pediatric cardiology and heart surgery program recognized yet again for its commitment to excellent care.

“Our team includes some of the country’s leading specialists and researchers, and they pride themselves on bringing the most innovative treatments and latest findings to patients,” Bleiweis said. “Their hard work, dedication and expertise are what continue to make UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital one of the nation’s top locations for pediatric heart patients.”

The rankings in six pediatric specialties are a reflection of improvements in patient outcomes that have been sustained for several years, according to Rivkees.

“These rankings demonstrate the dedication and determination among our physicians, nurses and staff. Their commitment to excellence is one of many reasons that a growing number of people are choosing UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital when their child needs exceptional medical care,” said Ed Jimenez, chief executive officer of UF Health Shands.

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital rankings are compiled from clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists across the country. Survival rates after surgery, adequacy of nurse staffing, procedure and patient volume and other information can be found at http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings. The rankings will be published in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2018” guidebook, which will be available on newsstands Sept. 12.

Also this month, UF Health Shands Hospital received the highest rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in congenital heart surgery. The distinguished three-star rating puts the hospital among the elite for congenital heart surgery in the United States and Canada. The analysis reviewed outcomes and patient care from January 2014 to December 2016.