Six arrested on drug charges

On June 23, 2017 just before 10:00 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling the area surrounding River Lake Road when he noticed two vehicles stopped with the occupants standing in the middle of the road. When the deputy approached the subjects, they quickly moved behind one of the vehicles, giving the appearance of attempting to hide something from the view of the deputy. Immediately observing marijuana and a marijuana pipe located in plain view on the dashboard of the vehicle, the deputy began to request identifications.

As the deputy was attempting to verify the identification that was provided, a white male, identified as Michael Brown, 33, of Youngstown, FL, was observed throwing something into the wood line. Placing Brown in handcuffs, until the object could be located, the deputy began to verify the identification of another male subject, who claimed to be Michael Batson. Due to providing inconsistent information the deputy was concerned the information given was false. While waiting on the identification to be confirmed, the subject was placed in handcuffs.

As the deputy located the item previously thrown, a pill bottle containing a crystal like substance which later field tested positive for methamphetamine, he observed the subject who identified himself as Batson running down River Lake Road. At this time, dispatch was contacted, requesting back up units to pursue the subject.

The suspect’s identification was verified as Michael Vickers, 35, of Vernon, FL. Vickers was quickly located by WCSO deputies at a residence on River Lake Road hiding in a utility trailer.

Upon further investigation on scene, additional marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located.

A total of 6 suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Michael Brown, 33, Youngstown, FL

1. Possession of Methamphetamine

2. Tampering with evidence

Megan Ake, 25, Southport, FL

1. Possession of new legend drug

2. Tampering with evidence

3. Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

Michael Vickers, 35, Vernon, FL

1. Resisting Arrest without violence

2. Outstanding Warrants – Larceny (Out of County)

Lewis Mitchell, 42, Southport, FL

1. Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth pipe)

Christopher Odom, 37, Southport, FL

1. Possession of new legend drug

2. Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

3. Tampering with evidence

Angela Crum, 43, Chipley, FL

1. Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

2. Possession of drug paraphernalia