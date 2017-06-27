Rigsby obit

Jimmy Burnette Rigsby, 79, died Monday, June 26, 2017 at his home near Greenwood with his loving wife, Irene by his side.

Jimmy was born on July 26, 1937 in Montgomery, AL. After a brief stint as a young man with the L & N Railroad, Jimmy returned to school to earn his degree and began his life’s work in service to others. First, he taught and later served as a school principal. Upon moving to Marianna, he was recruited to work for the Sunland Center where his administrative and personal skills were combined to insure top notch care for clients at a first rate facility which was recognized throughout the state as a model residential care program. Next, Jimmy was named administrator of the Jackson County Health Department from which he retired. Subsequently, he was asked to continue his administrative role in public health and worked again for a brief time at JCHD. Those who worked with Jimmy found that he led by example and showed concern for each employee and every situation. He listened much more than he spoke; he quietly considered each situation and followed through with deliberate and appropriate direction. A man of true Christian integrity, he always took the “high road”, showing respect, generosity, and compassion to all. His hallmark leadership skills were support and encouragement especially with those young people whom he supervised. Jimmy loved to read and did so every evening. He was an avid supporter of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the St. Louis Cardinals; a team he learned to love while a boy. He also loved to travel throughout the United States and was able to do a great deal of it with his beloved family. He was devoted to his wife of 54 years, Irene; their daughter, Shannon and her dog, Gypsy. He was happiest when they were happy.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Naomi Bell Rigsby.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter, Shannon and Gypsy. He is also survived by his sisters, Brenda Payne (Robert) of Raleigh, NC and Novell Dumas (Henry) of Orlando; sister in laws, Johanna Fay Williams (Paul) and Betty Ruth King (Charles) along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends who feel fortunate to have shared his life of selfless love.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 29, 2017 at ten o’clock in the morning at the First United Methodist Church of Marianna with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from five o’clock to seven o’clock in the afternoon, Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.