Patrick obit

Charles Morris Patrick, 90, of Bascom died Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Extendicare Hospice in Dothan, AL.

Charles was born at home on the Patrick farm in Jackson County, Fl. on January 10, 1927 to M.V. Patrick Jr. and Lillian Rylas Patrick McArthur. He grew up in Jackson County and graduated from Malone High School in 1945. Charles served in the United States Army before returning to Jackson County. He attended Florida State University the first year men were allowed to attend the previously all girls school. He met his wife Mary, of 61 years while he was at FSU. Charles was a farmer, he loved God, family, church and his friends. He was a master story teller, he loved to talk about family history and he was not afraid to express his love for others. He was a member of the Bascom United Methodist Church for over 55 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Patrick; parents; two sisters, Helen Windham of Greenwood, FL and Kathryn Patrick of Marianna, FL.

He is survived by one son, Greg and wife, Joy of Bascom; one daughter, Cindy Randolph and husband, Bernie of Tallahassee; three granddaughters, Kristin Patrick Sherer and husband, John, Karen Patrick Cook and husband, Jason, Lacey Randolph; five great grandchildren, Shelby, “J”, Mary Kate, John Rhett and Patrick; three brothers, John Patrick and wife, Faye, Paul Patrick and wife, Doris, William Earl Patrick; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Bascom United Methodist Church with Pastor Wendall Beall officiating. Interment will follow in Dellwood Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.