Jolley obit

Jayson Louis Jolley, 29, of Dothan, formerly of Graceville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in Dothan.

He was born to the late Sylvia Denise White and Louis Jolley on February 5, 1988, was chosen to partake in one of God’s most Glorious choirs early Sunday afternoon, June 25, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Jayson, at 6 months old, began his raising with who became his mom and dad, Samuel and Virginia Henderson. He attended school in Graceville, FL. Jayson completed his senior year in 2007 and was overly relieved that, “IT WAS OVER!”

Soon after school he began his career in the medical field, serving as a medical tech. He was always so proud to speak on some of the days he’d had at work, both good and bad. One of his PROUDEST MOMENTS was the day his daughter was born, Madyson Denise Jolley. She instantly became the “Apple of his Eye.” Talk about spitting image……….there is no way anyone can see Madyson and not see Jayson staring back atcha.

Jayson leaves behind, to cherish his memories, his parents, Virginia and Samuel Henderson and Louis Jolley; his children: Madyson Jolley and Kamerin Mills: his companion: Angela Hollis and her children: Angelica and Allison Hollis; his sisters and brothers: Gwen Watford (Joseph) of Graceville, FL, Bobby Deriso (Edith) of Cocoa, FL Tracy Martin (Liz) of Parrish, FL, Sam Henderson (Kara) of Kansas City, MO, LeManuel Allen (Rachel) of Fayetteville, AR, and Thera Allen (Thomas) of Titusville, FL; maternal siblings: LaKiesta Collier Childs (Germaine) of Orlando, FL, Dominique Alderman of Orlando, FL and Dauntaye Alderman of Cocoa, FL; paternal siblings: Shieva Jolly of Orlando, FL, Cedric Bouey of Altamonte Springs, FL, Empress Smith (Jadon) of Orlando, FL, Monica Murray of Orlando, FL, LaKeisha Greenwood (Jaques) of Minneapolis, MN and Ashanti Jolly currently stationed in TX; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

It brings his family great comfort knowing that just before his transition, he personally requested the Chaplain visit his hospital bedside. He acknowledged the fact that he needed to know the Lord on a more personal level and that day he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. May he forever rest in the Land of the Lord.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, June 30, 2017 at Christian Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, July 1, 2017, Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, 1320 Highway 2, Graceville, FL 32440 with Elder J. M. Bighem, pastor/teacher officiating under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.