Spates obit

Donna Marie Spates was born January 4, 1964 in Donalsonville, Georgia to the late Willie Mae and Harold Earl Spates.

She was a member of Saint Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church of Malone, Florida.

Donna departed this life on June 21, 2017 in Marianna, Florida.

She is survived by her daughters: Shanese Spates and Lizzie Spates Newton (Curtis) all of Malone, FL; companion: Willie James Mount; siblings: Earl Spates of Malone, FL, Harold Spates, Jr. (Zinda Bailey Spates) of Bascom, FL, Morris Lee Spates (Starla Butler Spates) of Dothan, Alabama, Veronica Spates of Malone and Carol Lee Dickens (Joe) of Cottondale, FL; two grandchildren: Curtis Lee Newton, Jr. and Bryce Marie Newton; special niece: Satoya Spates; niece and nephews: August Spates, Morris Spates and LaQuinta Dixon; other relatives and friends.