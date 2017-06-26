Morris obit

Helen H. Morris, 95, of Marianna, died Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Helen was born December 21, 1921 in Jefferson County, Fl. to the late Avie and Effie Mae Martin Herndon. She graduated from Leon High School in Tallahassee, Fl. She was of the Methodist faith and a longtime member of Kynesville Methodist Church. Helen recently attended New Salem Baptist Church of Kynesville and was a member of Eastern Star. She was also retired from the State of Florida. Helen was an avid reader and an expert puzzle solver. Helen had a great sense of humor and loved to joke, laugh, travel, crochet, and spend time with family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Morris; two sisters, Rena DeLoach and Pauline Osgood.

She is survived by her nieces, Cheryl Joanos and husband, Paul of Tallahassee, Stephanie Robinson and husband, Bob of Knoxville, TN, Karen Jones and husband, Bob of Knoxville, TN; nephew, Duane Osgood and wife, Rhonda of Oldsmar, Fl; as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins including Amos and Aline Morris who loved and cared for her. She is also survived by her special friend, Doris Rehberg and recent caregiver, Rachel Key.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Revs. Joey Woodruff and Charles Hughes officiating James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. No visitation planned.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shaddai Shrine Temple of Panama City, FL, P.O. Box 16115, 32406 or Eastern Star, Chapter 129, 3024 Jefferson St. Marianna, Fl, 32446.