Local students attend STEM camp at FSU-PC

This past week seven students from Washington County traveled to Florida State-Panama City for a week long camp focused on the various STEM fields. The camp, which is sponsored by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division included professionals from a variety of fields in the areas of physics, marine science, meteorology, chemistry, and coding. Washington County School District provided transportation each day for this free camp.

According to Abby Chomos, a rising 8th grader from Roulhac Middle School, shark dissection was the highlight of camp for her. Students also had the opportunity to go into the Bay and learn about this important ecosystem.

Tyler Allender, Channel 7 News meteorologist, taught students firsthand about Tropical Storm Cindy as well as why the sky is blue and how storms develop.

Physics included building spring loaded cars and constructing roller coasters.

Brayden Price, Roulhac Middle School, reported that chemistry was his favorite class with hands on experiments from Dan Filsek, US Navy.

Professionals from Nanthealth demonstrated the basics of coding using the program Robocode which ended in a huge computer simulated battle of tanks that students programed throughout the week.

Kathy Nelson from the Florida Panhandle Technical College and Christine Chomos from Roulhac Middle School also worked at the camp. The six students from RMS and one from VMS all reported the camp was a success and hope to go again next year.

High school students have the opportunity to attend the camp this week and once again Washington County is providing the transportation. Although this camp is filled to capacity, students can find out more information about STEM opportunities at FSU, including an upcoming The Physics of Dance Camp by contacting the FSU-PC STEM Institute at www.pc.fsu.edu/about-us/stem-institute.