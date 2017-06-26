Henderson obit

Mr. Melvin Clayden Henderson, 57, of Jacob City, FL went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2017 at the Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He is survived by his mother: Annie Lee Henderson of Jacob City, Florida; his children: Quentin Van Shaun Henderson (Andrea) of Tallahassee, FL and LaToya Aleshia Lowe (Melvin) of Richmond, Georgia; siblings: Eunice Faye Henderson of Jacob City, Florida, Kimberly Taylor (Sherman) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kayla Davis (Nathaniel) of Jacob City, Florida and Thomas Jerome Pittman, Panama City, Florida and Cynthia Barber of California; ten grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 2-7 PM, Friday, June 30, 2017 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2017, Second West Missionary Baptist Church, 4110 Herring Street, Marianna, FL.

He will be laid to rest in the Saint Mary Cemetery in Jacob City, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.