On Saturday, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02), House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) and several members of the committee hosted a farm bill listening session at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Farmers and ranchers from across the region, and representing all sectors of production agriculture, gave input on the policies needed to continue providing abundant, safe and affordable food and fiber.

“Agriculture is a vital part of our economy in North Florida and I appreciate hearing from the farmers, ranchers and producers who keep the industry in Florida thriving. Agriculture is a risky business, and while Congress can’t control the weather, we can create a climate of sound, consistent farm policy to help farmers and ranchers manage risks as they produce affordable, safe and abundant food and fiber. These listening sessions, where we will hear from local producers across the country, are crucial to ensuring the decisions we are making in Congress will have a positive impact on our agriculture industry,” said Dr. Dunn.

“No one has better insight into what is and isn’t working in U.S. agricultural policy than our farmers and ranchers. Writing the farm bill is a big task, with a lot of moving parts – and it’s vitally important we get the policy right. The best way to do that is by getting out of D.C. and hearing from the folks this legislation impacts. I appreciated today’s productive conversation with producers and stakeholders in Florida, Georgia and surrounding areas and look forward to continuing the discussion with producers across the country as we work to craft the next farm bill,” said House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway (TX-11).

More information on the listening session including the archived video can be viewed here.