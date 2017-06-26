Davis obit

Mr. Daniel “Dan” Davis, Jr., 83, of Orange, NJ, formerly of Panama City, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

He was born to the late Daniel Davis, Sr., and Dora Davis, Sr., on January 14, 1934.

The Davis family relocated to Panama City, FL from Baltimore, MD, in 1941. Receiving his education in the Bay County School system, Dan graduated from Rosenwald High School in the class of 1954. During his working years, Dan was employed by, Dr. Morrison Sr., (Bay County Health Department) and Captain Anderson’s Restaurant; there, he embraced his love for cooking and was proud to work alongside Alonzo Keys, Sr.

He also worked at Christian Memorial Funeral Home, where he teamed with the late Bishop Arthur Cutler, Sr.

A dedicated member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, he was involved with all choirs but his greatest love was the male chorus. Dan continued his love of singing for the Lord after he relocated to Orange, NJ and joined the Messiah Baptist Church along with their male chorus.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Dora; sisters, Dora Davis, Jr. and Mary E. Davis-Lee; nephew, Richard B. Davis and daughter, Marilyn Lee-Mitchell.

Dan leaves many family members to cherish his memories including: his wife, Rocell Davis of Orange, NJ; brother-in-law, Roy Humphrey of Orange, NJ; sons, Ray Davis (Peggy) of Panama City, FL and Eric Mitchell of Panama City, FL; daughters, Jeannette Clark (Gilbert) of Yeadon, PA, Helen Andrews (Bobbie) of East Orange, NJ, Anita Brown, Lynn Haven Florida and Dana Lynn Hughes (Charlie) of Alexandra, VA; other family members, his nephew, Arvester L. Davis of Panama City, FL; niece, Toni Lee Cummings of Panama City, FL as well as twenty grandchildren, forty-three great-grandchildren and many great nieces, great nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2017, Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1021 N Cove Blvd, Panama City, Florida with the Reverend Delwynn Williams, pastor/teacher officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery in Panama City, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.