The 61st Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival continued Saturday, beginning with the Hot Trot 5K at the Florida Panhandle Technical College and a Pancake Breakfast at the Shrine Club. Always a favorite, the Watermelon Parade made its way through downtown Chipley about 10 a.m., before festival goers made their way over to the Ag Center for a continuation of watermelon related activities.

