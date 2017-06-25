Chipley man charged with murder in stabbing

On June 24, at approximately 6:46 pm, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County EMS responded to a 911 call made by the owner of Tropical Paradise Assisted Living Facility, in reference to a physical disturbance. The owner of the facility, located at 1593 Brickyard Road in Chipley, advised that one client had physically attacked another client and was bleeding.

Arriving on scene, deputies were immediately approached by a white male, later identified as 34 year old Christopher Brett Kelley, who had what appeared to be blood on his hands and clothing. Kelley immediately stated to deputies, “I killed him.” According to further statements made by Kelley, he believed the victim had stolen money from him.

As the deputies rushed into the facility, they found a man with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, lying on the floor. The victim, identified as 53 year old Wendell Holmes, was pronounced dead on the scene by WCEMS and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to be completed.

Kelley was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he is currently being held without bond on one open count of murder.

FDLE Mobile Crime Unit and personnel from the State Attorney’s Office assisted WCSO in processing the scene.

This case remains under an active investigation at this time.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or need to report suspicious activity, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.