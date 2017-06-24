Huckaby obit

John Willis Huckaby, 48 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord June 23, 2017 at Bay Medical Center.

John was born in Graceville, Florida on November 11, 1968 to Willie Hiram Huckaby Sr. and Shirley Mae (Corbin) Huckaby. He also worked in construction as a roofer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Cindy Huckaby Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Johnnie Huckaby of Chipley, Florida; 3 sons: Brian Huckaby (Christina) of Chipley, Stacey and Mason Huckaby both of Chipley, Florida; step daughter: Rebecca Day of Chipley, Florida; brother: Bubba Huckaby (Dorinda) of Chipley, Florida; 5 grandchildren: Gavin, JC, Charlotte, Dakotah and Brooklyn.

Funeral services will be held 3PM Monday, June 26, 2017 at Rockhill Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Family will receive friends I hour prior to the service at Rockhill Church.