Bay County air craft crash landing

Today, at 1:18 p.m., while in flight a single engine aircraft (Arrow Commander 200 Delta) was attempting to make an emergency landing. The aircraft lost power for an unknown reason and crash landed on the south shoulder of State Road 20 and came to final rest.

Both the pilot, James McLeod, age 32, of Jonesboro, AR, and the passenger, Erin McLeod, age 31, of Jonesboro, AR, were transported to Gulf Coast Hospital and are in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) being the primary investigating agency. The Florida Highway Patrol will continue to assist FAA.