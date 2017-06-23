The Florida Division of Emergency Management State Watch Office has released an Incident Report for a Wastewater Release in Vernon.
|Florida Division of Emergency Management
|State Watch Office Incident Report
|Reported to SWO on: 6/22/2017 08:37 ET
|Description: Wastewater Release
|This situation involves: Wastewater or Effluent Release
|Affected Sectors: DEP District – Northwest, DEP OER Pensacola On-Call
|Initial Report: Caller reports a Wastewater Release in Vernon. 1,000+ gallons of raw sewage released from a manhole due to heavy rains impacting the area. No storm drains or waterways impacted. Clean-up actions have been completed.
|Fatalities (Unconfirmed by State Medical Examiner): No
|Environmental impact: Yes
| DEP callback requested: No
|Incident Occurred: 6/21/2017 12:00 ET
|Most Recent Update Date/Time: 06/22/2017-08:43 ET
|Affected Counties: Washington
|Facility Name or Description:
|Incident Location: Street 1: Spool Mill Road Street 2: Dawkins Street City: Vernon
|Coordinates: Lat: 30.621213, Long: -85.71672
|Reporting Party: Name: Ronald, City of Vernon |Call Back Number 1: 850-260-2277 |Address:
|Responsible Party: Unknown
|On-Scene Contact: Unknown
|Name of System: City of Vernon Wastewater Treatment Plant
|Type of System: Municipal
|Release occurred from a: Manhole
|Release occurred from a: Raw sewage
|Date release ceased: 6/21/2017
|Time release ceased: 16:00 ET
|Release contained on-site at a water reclamation facility: No
|Amount of release, in gallons: 1,000+
|Release enter a storm water system: No
|Affected waterway a source of drinking water: No
|Status of Cleanup Actions: Complete
|Description of clean-up actions: Applied chlorine
|Notification 06/22/2017-08:43 / DEM-Runtschke
