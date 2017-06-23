Moore obit

Mrs. Annie McClain Moore, 78 of Bonifay, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in the Bonifay Nursing & Rehab. Center of Bonifay, Florida.

She was born on July 21, 1938 in Chipley, Florida to the late Hosea McClain, Sr., and Zula (Clemmons) McClain. Being raised in a Christian home, she professed Christ at an early age and became a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bonifay, Florida. She later became a member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Argyle, Florida. She was a seamstress for numerous years.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories two daughters: Carol Phane Moore of Pensacola, Florida, & Sonya Moore of Bonifay, Florida; two sons: Donald Moore and his wife Amanda of Bonifay, Florida & Rory Moore and his wife Gloria of Marianna, Florida; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters: Catherine Jenell Arnett & Carol Tyler and her husband Rev. Earl, both of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; three brothers: Tim R. McClain Sr., Lesly B. McClain & Robert McClain, Sr. and his wife Lettie, all of Bonifay, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Saturday, June 24, 2017 from the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Willie E. Brown, & Elder Kelvin Johnson, officiating, and Rev. Shelly Chandler, Pastor. Committal Services will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery of Bonifay, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. CST, Friday, June 23, 2017 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Moore will lie in repose at the church on Saturday 1hr. prior to services.