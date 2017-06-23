GEO Prison employee arrested on drug charges

On June 22nd, at approximately 5:30 pm, a Washington County deputy made contact with a male subject in reference to a domestic disturbance call received by the Washington County Telecommunications Center. The subject, identified as Steven Shelley, 37, of Chipley, FL, was stopped by Chipley Police Department traveling in a black Ford pickup truck just north of Old Bonifay Road on Cope Road.

Based on information provided to law enforcement a K-9 unit was deployed and a perimeter search of the subject’s vehicle was conducted, resulting in positive indicators for the odor of a narcotic. A search of the inside of the vehicle revealed 104 grams of a synthetic narcotic, a bottle of testosterone, and syringes.

Shelley was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for the charges of possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, possession of steroids with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A field test was conducted on the synthetic narcotic which provided a positive result for synthetic marijuana.

