Chipola College news

CHIPOLA SUMMER II CLASSES BEGIN MONDAY, JUNE 26

MARIANNA—Chipola College Summer Session II classes begin Monday, June 26. Late registration is available June 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 a.m. to noon on June 27.

Application deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 3. Financial Aid deadline for the Fall Semester is July 26. New students who have been cleared for admission for the Fall Term by June 30 may register for Fall classes July 10-Aug. 10. New students who register during July will be required to attend orientation classes July 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24. Day and evening orientation classes will be offered.

Applications for Admission are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Service Building or online at www.chipola.edu

Chipola offers the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree, Workforce Development programs and 9 Bachelor’s degrees.

For information, call 850-718-2211 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN GRADUATES

MARIANNA—Eleven students recently completed the Chipola College Emergency Medical Technician program.

Many EMS dignitaries, Chipola alumni, community affiliates, and family members were in attendance at the graduation ceremony. Tina Maloy, Chipola EMS Program Director; Dr. Karen Lipford, Chipola Dean of Health Sciences; and Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola President, were on hand to present certificates and to recognize individual students.

Graduates are: Jonathan Githens (Valedictorian), Johnathan Edge, Jakob Watson, (back) Keith VanBenthuysen (Salutatorian), Jason Woodell, Claire Price, Tasha Miller, Sid Hamd, Beth Evans, Seth Smith and Brian Ginn.

Aug. 3 is the application deadline for the next EMT and Paramedic classes. An orientation for prospective EMT and Paramedic students will be held Monday, Aug. 14. Classes begin Aug. 21. Contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER EMT, PARAMEDIC AND CNA CLASSES

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Fall 2017 semester which begins in August.

Applications may be printed from the Health Sciences page at www.chipola.edu Applicants for EMT and Paramedic are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying.

An orientation for EMT and Paramedic students will be held for all students, Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.

The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class begins Aug. 21, with an application deadline of Aug. 3. The EMT program consists of 300 clock hours and will be 16 weeks in length. EMT classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

The Paramedic Program is 3 semesters and begins Aug. 21. Day classes meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are designed to accommodate students by providing a flexible A & B schedule.

Contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class begins Aug. 21 with an application deadline of Aug. 3. CNA classes run for 10 weeks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or email hamj@chipola.edu.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASSES NOW FORMING AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering day and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes.

Day classes begin July 11 and will meet from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Evening classes start July 17 and will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). The test is offered at the Chipola Public Service Building Tuesdays at 8:00 a.m. Cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. If interested, contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.

FIREFIGHTER COURSES SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer Firefighting I and Firefighting II day classes beginning in Aug. 2017. Orientation is set for Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

Firefighter I runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 26 and meets Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a total of 206 hours. Cost is $670.

Firefighter II will run Oct 31 through Dec. 14, and meets Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a total of 192 hours. Cost is $633.

Pre-requisite for both courses is First Responder (EMT or higher certification). A daytime First Responder class will meet Aug. 28 through Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $130.

For information, contact Brian Eddins at (850) 718-2483, (850) 596-4157, e-maileddinsb@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu.

SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer swim lessons and a fine arts camp this Summer.

Group swim lessons for ages four and up will meet July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 will meet at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods. Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. For information, call 718-2473 or 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.

The Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp is scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts. A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their big performance at the culmination of the camp. Proceeds will benefit Take Stock in Children. Contact Angie White at (850) 718-2428 email whitea@chipola.edu.

CATTLEMEN HELP CHIPOLA

The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association recently donated $5,000 to the Chipola College Foundation to provide scholarships in Workforce and Academic programs at the college.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS CREATE APP

Students from the Chipola School of Business and Technology recently developed a social media (beta) software application (app) for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

The Quub.me application targets millennials and those interested in networking and organizing their social media presence. The app serves as a social media dashboard for the web and is available to the public free of charge. For information about the app, call Dr. David Bouvin at 718-2380.

CHIPOLA CHEERLEADERS 2017-18

Cheer Coach Farren Barfield said the team will cheer at conference basketball games and attend other community events. For information, contact farren_barfield@yahoo.com.

FOUR CHIPOLA PLAYERS NAMED NJCAA ALL-AMERICANS

COLORADO SPRINGS – Four members of Chipola College’s National Championship team have been named to the 2017 NJCAA Division I All-American Baseball team.

Chipola infielder Reynaldo Rivera was named to the First Team. Infielder Andrew Bechtold was named to the Third Team. Pitcher Bowden Francis and catcher Max Guzman were named Honorable Mention.

Infielder Reynaldo Rivera from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, is a two-year letterman for the Indians. He played in over 100 games, hitting a career .438 while slugging 20 homeruns and 77 RBI. A member of the National All-Tournament team, he signed to play with Mississippi State University before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers #57 overall in the second round of the MLB Draft.

Infielder Andrew Bechtold of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, came to Chipola this season and started over 50 games. He batted over .419 with 12 homeruns and 65 RBI’s with an on-base percentage of .532. He signed with Louisiana State University before being drafted in Round 5, #136, by the Minnesota Twins.

Pitcher Bowden Francis of Tallahassee was 12-2 this season and recorded more than 79 strikeouts with only 20 walks and a 2.88 ERA. Francis signed with Florida State University before being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, #204 in Round 7.

Freshman Catcher Max Guzman was a member of the National All-Tournament team. He hit .377 this season with 16 homeruns and 57 RBI in 59 games.

The Indians (51-9) won the NJCAA National Championship, the FCSAA State Championship and the Panhandle Conference title with a 20-4 league record. Chipola’s 15 runs in the title game of the JUCO World Series set a new single tournament record for total runs with 85, breaking the College of Southern Idaho’s previous record of 79 in 1984.

Chipola was the top-ranked team in the state and national polls for most of the season.