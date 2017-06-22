Washington County EMS awarded grant

Washington County Emergency Medical Services announces the funding of over $87,000 towards the purchase of a new ambulance.

The Department of Health opens a matching grant opportunity yearly through the Emergency Services division. The purpose of this grant is to improve EMS by providing an opportunity of expansion. The funding, allocated through the Florida Department of Health EMS trust fund, will assist the county greatly by allowing the purchase of this ambulance.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews greatly appreciates Washington County EMS Director Randy Truette and Paramedic Supervisor Seamus O’Neill, who worked diligently in writing this competitive grant. This grant, which is state funded, can be difficult to obtain due to limited funds. Truette and O’Neill were able to effectively put a grant together that received an award of a 75/25 match, with a total budget amount being $117,000. This grant will provide $87,750 with the WCEMS matching $29,250 towards the purchase.

“Supporting our local EMS department is critical to the safety and protection of our community,” said Sheriff Crews. “Our county residents should have the most up to date and responsive care available to them and this grant will greatly improve the ability to do that. We are elated to receive this award and grateful for the ability to bring a new ambulance to our county to better serve our citizens.”