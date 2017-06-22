Sutherland obit

Sarah Catherine Tehan Sutherland, age 25, of Chipley Florida, passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 17, 2017.

Survivors include three beautiful daughters: Athena Tehan, Stella Sutherland, Pandora Wood; mother, Vicki Seasholtz; two sisters, Miranda Tehan and Abby Seasholtz; nephew, Malachi Allen; niece Cataleya Swader; father, Steve Tehan and his wife, Sherry Tehan. Sarah is also survived by many other loving family members.

Sarah’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, June 25, at 3:00 CST at The Bridge Church, 4135 Pine Log Road, Chipley, Florida.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.