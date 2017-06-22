School Board members recognized for professional development milestones  

Tampa, FL—Last week, the Florida School Boards Association honored Florida Public School Board Members for earning professional development distinctions through training designed for individual school board members, school boards, and governance teams (complete lists, follows).

22 newly elected School Board members were honored with FSBA’s newest distinction, the Emerging Leader, by earning 48 professional development training hours within their first months of service. Trainings included New School Board Member Academy, Advocacy Training, and attending forums for Personnel and Bargaining and School Finance.

6 members were named Certified Board Members (CBM) after completing over 96 hours of training in the content areas of Advocacy, Leadership, and Knowledge.

4 governance teams (School Board and Superintendent) were honored for completing the FSBA Master Board program. This training program is designed to strengthen the leader team’s ability to work effectively, efficiently, and collectively while maintaining a focus on student achievement and factors contributing to the success of schools.

“All professionals are expected to complete training and development to maintain knowledge and skills for their roles. Our professional development programs provide that for school board members,” commented FSBA Executive Director Andrea Messina following the awards luncheon. “Participation is voluntary, so completion of programs and recognition through earning a distinction is evidence of a board member’s commitment to their community to be a better board member. Being recognized as an Emerging Leader so soon in one’s tenure is evidence of a board member’s early dedication to their new role. Earning this distinction gives a board member a solid foundation upon which to build further knowledge and skills as a board member.”

FSBA’s professional development programs are offered to ensure board members obtain well-rounded and thorough understanding of his or her policy-making and oversight responsibilities. Training is structured around the five components of the FSBA Governance model: Vision, Relationships, Community Leadership, Policy, and Accountability.

The mission of the Florida School Boards Association is to increase student achievement through the development of effective school board leadership and advocacy for public education.

FSBA Emerging Leaders

1. Bonnie Sue Agner, Taylor County

2. Tim Alcorn, Suwannee County

3. Kim Amontree, Charlotte County

4. Wendy Atkinson, Charlotte County

5. Cindy Belin, Gulf County

6. Mary Bolla, Clay County

7. Cheryl Canova, Bradford County

8. Sandra Counts, Citrus County

9. Reginald Daniels, Madison County

10. Deidra Dunnell, Taylor County

11. Gina Geiger, Gilchrist County

12. Carol Gibson, Madison County

13. Sandra Gilyard, Putnam County

14. Lori Hershey, Duval County

15. Eileen Long, Pinellas County

16. Jeannie Mathis, Taylor County

17. Beth McCall, Marion County

18. Tiffany McInarnay, Baker County

19. Susan Owens, Gilchrist County

20. Chris Patricca, Lee County

21. Sara Beth Reynolds, Polk County

22. Saul Speights, Hamilton County

FSBA Certified Board Members

1. Tina McSoley, Martin County

2. Kelly King, Marion County

3. Johnny Bullard, Hamilton County

4. Jane Crawford, Putnam County

5. Amanda Hickman, Lafayette County

6. Ida Wright, Volusia County

FSBA Master Boards

1. Escambia

2. St. Johns

3. Union

4. Washington