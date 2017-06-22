Peterson obit

Mrs. Magaline Bowers Peterson, 71 of Ebro, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in the Select Specialty Hospital of Panama City, Florida.

She was born on January 29, 1946 in Chipley, Florida to the late James Oliver and Dixie (Washington) Peterson. Being raised in a Christian home she professed Christ at an early age and became a member of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida. She was a laundress for numerous years.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Cynthia Bowers-Daniels and her husband Theo & Sylvia Noland, both of Panama City, Florida; two sons: Eric Bowers and his wife Elizabeth & Kenneth Bowers, both of Ebro, Florida; 11 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren; beloved mother: Dixie Peterson of Ebro, Florida; siblings: Lola Brown and her husband Louis of Ebro, Florida, Aaron Peterson of Marianna, Florida, James H. Peterson of Ebro, Florida, & Calvin Oliver and his wife Elaine of Panama City, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3 P.M. CST, Sunday, June 25, 2017 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida with pastor, Jr. Bishop John O. Brown, Rev. Walter Smith, Min. Wade Brown, and Min. Carson Jackson, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 12 Noon until 9 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Peterson will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services on Sunday.