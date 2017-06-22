Hayes obit

Mrs. Mamie Bryant Hayes, age 100, of Greenwood, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday June 12, 2017 at the Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marianna, FL.

She is survived by her children: Henry Hayes (Hattie) of Greenwood, FL, Mary Hall of St. Petersburg, FL and Nancy Johnson of Fayetteville, NC; ten grandchildren: two of whom she raised as her own, Alexandrina Hayes and Nikita G. Johnson; nineteen great grandchildren and thirteen great-great grandchildren.

Public visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2017, 4-7 PM at the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017, 12 noon, at the Greater Buckhorn Missionary Baptist Church, 4691 Hwy 162, in Greenwood, FL with the Reverend William M. Harvey officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.