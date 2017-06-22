Dr. Dunn’s Statement on the Senate Health Care Proposal

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to the Senate health care proposal:

“Obamacare is failing. Americans are facing higher premiums and deductibles that no one can afford. Insurers are pulling out of Obamacare altogether. Some regions of the country have only one choice of coverage, and next year there may be many areas and entire states without any Obamacare plans at all. We must act now to repeal Obamacare and fix our broken health care system.

“I will closely review the Senate proposal and listen to the feedback from the hardworking families I represent. It is also important to remember that the bill is likely to change before coming to a vote in the Senate.

“What is certain, is that Congress must pass an Obamacare repeal and send it to the President as soon as possible. With so many Floridians hurting and the health care system in a freefall, there is no time to lose.”