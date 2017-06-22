Chipola Summer II registration

MARIANNA—Chipola College will hold registration for Summer Session II, Thursday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes begin June 26 with late registration through noon on June 27.

Application deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 3. Financial Aid deadline for the Fall Semester is July 26. New students who have been cleared for admission for the Fall Term by June 30 may register for Fall classes July 10-Aug. 10. New students who register during July will be required to attend orientation classes July 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24. Day and evening orientation classes will be offered.

Applications for Admission are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Service Building or online at www.chipola.edu

Chipola offers the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree, Workforce Development programs and 9 Bachelor’s degrees.

For information, call 850-718-2211 or visit www.chipola.edu.