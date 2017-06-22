Albritton obit

Frankie P. Albritton, age 81 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2017. He was born on September 2, 1935 to the late Thomas J. and Hilda Lee (Bethea) Albritton in Fort Green, FL.

Frankie served and retired from the United States Army after 24 years and moved to the Chipley area in 2000 coming from Tucson, AZ.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Joel, Thomas Jr., Jackie and Don.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Theresa, children, Peter, Frankie Jr., Thomas, Bradley, Evelyn, Paula, Tricia, siblings, Leland and Gay, 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Special mention to Tricia for all of the loving end of life care she provided.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.

