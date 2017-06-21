Williams obit

Mrs. Patricia Williams, 47, of Port St. Joe, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 16, 2017.

She is survived by her children: Arthur North, IV, Chazten North and LaTreva Thomas (William); siblings: Steve Gathers III, Gwen Dawson (Darion), Yvonne Landrine, Carolyn Sims (Thomas Sr.), Doris Morning (Reverend Ben), Sandra Raines and Tressie Russ (Fred); seven grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be Saturday, June 24, 2017, 12:00 until 2:00 PM (EST), time of the funeral services at New Bethel AME, 146 Avenue C, Port St. Joe, FL.

She will be laid to rest in the Forrest Hill Cemetery, Port St. Joe, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.