Stolen firearms recovered after burglary suspect apprehended

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 2876 Pioneer Road on June 18 after receiving reports of a burglary.

Upon arrival at the residence, information was given to deputies and investigators that several firearms had been stolen from a gun cabinet located in the master bedroom.

WCSO was able to identify a possible suspect, 23-year-old Dominic Longo of Vernon, based off of information provided while on scene. Longo was located a short while later, and after advising him of his Miranda warning admitted to entering the residence and removing the firearms.

Deputies were able to recover the firearms from two different locations, where they had been concealed.

Longo was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of burglary of a dwelling (armed) and grand theft of firearm.

“I want to assure Washington County citizens that whenever someone breaks into their homes, businesses, or vehicles, we are doing everything possible to apprehend those offenders and return stolen property to the rightful owners,” said Sheriff Crews. “I want our community to feel confident and protected when they leave their homes or property for any given reason.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.