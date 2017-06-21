Margie Evelyn Sapp, age 69 of Bonifay, FL passed from this life on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL. She was born on January 30, 1948 in Panama City, FL.

Margie is a lifelong resident of the Washington and Holmes County area.

She is survived by her precious husband, Jimmy Sapp of Bonifay, FL, and her very precious son, Chris Sapp of Bonifay, FL.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 23, 2017 at Bonifay City Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.