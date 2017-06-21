FSA scores

Included here are highlights of this year’s scores recently released by Florida Department of Education for the 2016-2017 school year. Parents may find their student’s individual scores on the FOCUS parent portal.

Washington County improved in 12 of the 23 areas assessed and was above state average in 5 of the assessed areas.

3rd, 4th and 5th grade ELA remain above state average. (5th grade ELA made a considerable increase and 4th grade was in the top quarter of the state)

3rd and 4th grade math were above state average. (only 8 districts scored higher than WCSD 4th grade math)

6th grade math was above state average

Alg 2 well above state average – at 67% proficient.

5th grade science was well above state average. Only 11 districts scored higher than Washington County’s 5th graders on FCAT science.