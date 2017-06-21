Finch obit

Betty Finch, age 67 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on June 19, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Betty was born on March 7, 1950 in Ohio to James Huffman and Martha (Mahoney) Huffman. She had been a resident of the panhandle since 2010, coming from Texas. She worked in the division of Military Commissary for the United States Government. She was a member of Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Martha Huffman; brother: Eddie Huffman.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Robert Finch of Chipley, Florida; three daughters: Sherry Smith and husband Jamey of Chipley, Florida, Tina Barnes of Westville, Florida, and Jamie Finch of Chipley, Florida; two brothers: Thomas Huffman and his wife Patty of Dunedin, Florida, David Howell of Lake City, Florida; six grandchildren: Jimmy, Kathy, Cristina, Matthew, Lane, C.J.; two great grandchildren: Bradyen and Jorden.

Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to Kindred At Home, 2491 Commercial Park Drive, Marianna, Florida 32448.