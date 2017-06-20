Two from Alabama arrested for drugs

Two Alabama people were arrested for drugs after late night parking at a local church.

On June 11, at approximately 10:30 pm, a Washington County deputy observed a parked vehicle at Rock of Deliverance Church on Obies Street in Ebro, while conducting an extra patrol.

Upon arrival it was observed that both the driver and passenger door were standing open. As the deputy approached the vehicle, both occupants exited while partially dressed.

The male subject, identified as Michael Heath, 39, of Webb, AL, by his drivers license, began to bend down near the driver’s side rear tire while attempting to adjust his pants. Due to his suspicious movements near the tire and the strong odor of marijuana being present, the deputy asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle. Heath responded, “no, you can search it.”

Upon searching the vehicle, marijuana as well as methamphetamine were located. The methamphetamine was found in a small black container located on top of the driver’s side rear tire.

Heath, along with the female subject, who was identified as Christina Stafford, 40, of Eufaula, AL, by her Georgia State Correctional Institution Release ID Card, were both placed under arrest.

Deputies quickly discovered that Stafford had removed a bag of marijuana from her person and attempted to conceal it under the seat of the patrol vehicle.

Heath and Stafford were transported to the Washington County Jail. Heath was booked on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Stafford was booked on the charges of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and tampering with evidence.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with any knowledge of crimes being committed, suspicious activity, or tips, to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.