Grace Assembly @ Chipley, located at 567 Main Street, is hosting MEGA Sports Camp, Monday-Thursday, June 25-29 from 6-9 pm nightly. MEGA Sports Camp is an alternative to VBS and engages elementary students in K-6th grades while teaching them biblical principles. MEGA Sports Camp is an active outreach where kids participate in team sports like flag football, baseball/softball, soccer, basketball, and cheerleading.

