Habitat House Dedication

A Habitat for Humanity house dedication for the Sydney Keith family at 734 1st Street in Chipley was held Tuesday afternoon. The house was dedicated in memory of Chuck Yates, “a faithful servant, who understood that poverty housing impoverishes us all. We are forever grateful for his life, his service and foundation that he helped to lay for Washington County families.”

This was the first home constructed by Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc. However, since 1988 Jackson County Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of Washington County have collectively built over 60 homes and served over 65 families. Their mission is to put God’s love into action, by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.