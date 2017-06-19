Randolph obit

Sylvester DeJuan Randolph III (DJ) of Clarksville, TN at the age of 22, passed away on June 2, 2017 in Clarksville.

He was born in Fayetteville, NC on October 11, 1994 to SFC (RET) Sylvester Randolph Jr. and Melissa Carroll-Randolph. Sylvester was born the first of three children and was affectionately known as “DJ”. DJ was born into a military family and traveled to several locations with his family such as Fort Bragg, NC, Augusta, GA, Fort Hood, TX, San Antonio, TX and Clarksville, TN. DJ’s parents ensured that he was raised in the Church wherever their travels took them. Despite his Autism and disabilities, DJ was able to overcome his set-backs and short comings and eventually was able to live in his own home.

DJ Randolph is preceded in death by his grandfathers Sylvester Randolph, Sr. and Alvin Chestnut, Jr.; grandmother, Malyop Randolph; and his great grandfathers: Oscar Carroll, Donnie Randolph and Roosevelt McGee, Sr.; great grandmothers: Willie Mae Carroll and Lulu Bailey Randolph; aunts: Tammy Carroll and Karla Harter.

Along with his parents, he is survived by loving and caring brother, Jordan Bryce Randolph of Fort Bragg, NC; and a loving caring young sister, Tatiana Monique Randolph of Fort Bragg; grandparents: Marvalene and Bruce L.Grey, Sr. of Fayetteville, NC ; and his great grandmother: Clara McGee of Lynn Haven, Florida. DJ is also survived by his loving aunts: Jackey Randolph and Kimberley Randolph-Gautier (Diamond) of Clarksville, TN; loving uncle, Bruce L Grey, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC; loving great aunts: Pensy L. Carroll, Jewelry Tillman, Elaine Carroll and Patricia Guilford; loving great uncles: Mikeral Carroll (Shirley) and Roosevelt McGee, Jr. DJ has a host of loving cousins: Destiny, Kayla (Jeremy), Nicole, Mark, LaMichael, Teyvion, Jai, Tajh, Darnell, Darius, Nathaniel, Natalie, Nicole, Christopher, Alexia, Kimberly, Jazmyn, Shawn, Roosevelt, Aanau’lah, Rashad, Jr., Elijah, Olivia, Isabella, Harley, Javion, Josiah, Jeremiah, Claretta (Sam), Pickulonda (Katja), Michelle, Tiffany, Schaka, Britany (Rashad), Chevon, Brooklyn and many more.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Michigan Avenue Church of Christ, 2002 Michigan Avenue in Panama City, Florida with Brother Michael Carroll officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.

Interment will be held on Friday, June 23, 2017 in the Nashville National Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.