Dorothy L. Marr, 93, of Sneads passed away June 15, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Dorothy was born April 17, 1924 in Newark, OH. She graduated from Newark High School in 1942 and was a member of the Rainbow Girls. After the outbreak of WWII, Dorothy wanted to help with the war effort and went to work with North American Aviation helping build P-51 Mustang Fighter Planes in 1942. She matriculated at Muskingum College, where she was a classmate of former astronaut and former U.S. Senator John Glen and transferred to Ohio State University. She married her husband, C. Harold Marr on August 8, 1945. They took up residency in Barrington, RI and Harold went to work for Southern New England Phone Company in Norrwich, Connecticut. She was an avid square dancer, graduated from the Monarch Connecticut Square Dance Club, achieved advanced level 2 dancer, and participated in National Square Dance Conventions in Indianapolis, Houston, Knoxville, Birmingham, Louisville and many others. Dorothy was a member of the Three Rivers Dance Club from 1948-2010. She was an avid gardener and cattle rancher in Sneads for the past 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Marr; one daughter, Janet H. Marr; one grandson, Christopher Marr; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Beeney and wife, Nancy of Altoona, PA.

Memorial services were held at the Marr residence in Sneads. Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.