The Florida Highway Patrol announces the promotion of Trooper Wesley Harsey to Corporal Traffic Homicide Investigator in Troop A Panama City. Corporal Harsey is a ten year veteran of the Patrol and has been assigned to Troop F Naples, Troop D Orlando, Troop H Tallahassee and Troop A Gulf County throughout his ten year career.

“We want to congratulate Corporal Harsey on his recent promotion.”