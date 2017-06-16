Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug charges

Chipley Police Officer Z. Neitsch conducted a traffic stop on June 14 on a silver Ford Ranger on Old Bonifay Road. Officer Neitsch made contact with the driver in regards to the traffic violation, and discovered that the occupant of the vehicle, Susan Martinez, 36, of Chipley, had a suspended driver’s license for failure to pay traffic fines. Further investigation found that Martinez was also in possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and controlled substances without a prescription.

Martinez was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the following charges:

Possession of Cocaine (felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o a prescription (felony)

Possession of Narcotic Equipment (misdemeanor)

Driving while License Suspended, 2nd offense (misdemeanor)

“The Chipley Police Department remains committed to confronting the illegal use and sell of narcotics in our community,” stated Chief Scott Thompson. “I encourage anyone with information regarding illegal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or contact Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.”