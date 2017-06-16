Rose of Plymouth

by Eleanor Dietrich

In northwest Florida, we have thirteen species of Rosegentian (the genus Sabatia, and also called rosepinks or marsh pinks). Generally speaking, this group of wildflowers typically have five pink petals (although some have white flowers and more than five petals). They usually bloom in the summer months, and grow in wet or damp areas. They often will have a yellow “eye” in the center of the flower. The different species are distinguished by things like the length of the sepals and the shape and structure of the leaves and stems.