Letter to Editor

Dear Washington County,

Thanks for letting me serve as your County Administrator for the last 13 months. The County welcomed me and my wife with open arms from day one. We have developed many friendships in the last year and have loved becoming a part of such a wonderful community.

In such a short period of time, the County has made huge strides to becoming more business friendly, more focused on stewardship of tax payer resources and fostered a pro-growth mindset that will serve this County well for many years to come. I consider myself to be very blessed that I had a small part to play in the direction the County is now headed.

While it is true, you can’t please everyone all the time, the County Commissioners and the County staff handled a myriad of issues that helped a lot of citizens with their concerns. Normally, you only hear the negative stories, but the County does a lot of positive things and I loved it when someone would stop me at a meeting or event and tell me how one of the Commissioners or a county employee did something that made their lives a little easier. That’s what it’s all about. Serving people.

As Gina and I move forward, we are still committed to serving our County. This is where we are going to spend the rest of our lives. Our plans to help couples who are facing marriage issues is a calling we have had on our hearts for a while, and if our efforts help save only one marriage, then we have succeeded.

We’re excited about what God has in store for us as we trust in Him in our next chapter. As we make plans to keep giving back to Washington County, we understand the importance of staying involved in the community. We will still be out and about, as attending community events has now been woven into the fabric of our lifestyles here.

Again, thank you. Washington County is a great place to live and we are fortunate to be citizens of such a wonderful county. Please add me and Gina to your prayer lists, that we are successful in our calling and stay in God’s will in our lives.

Sincerely,

Hank Hamilton