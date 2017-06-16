FHP looking for aggressive drivers

~ Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks Campaign runs June 16-29 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Passenger vehicles and tractor trailers share Florida’s highways every day, but too often aggressive driving habits result in deadly crashes between the two. Beginning today, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will begin Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT), a safety campaign aimed at educating motorists about the dangers of aggressive driving around large trucks and reducing commercial motor vehicle related crashes.

Motorists should protect themselves and their passengers by learning how to share the road safely. FHP offers these tips for driving around large trucks:

Stay out of the No Zone: Be aware that large trucks have large blind spots (also known as “No Zones”);

Pass trucks with caution: Pass on the left side for maximum visibility and maintain a constant speed;

Do not cut trucks off: Be sure to leave plenty of room when you pull in front of a truck. Large trucks simply cannot stop as quickly as cars;

Practice patience around larger vehicles that are not traveling at the same speed as your vehicle;

Do not drive distracted: Anything that takes your full attention off of the road, even for a second, could be deadly. This includes texting, changing the radio station, talking to passengers, and much more; and

Dial *FHP (*347) if you witness aggressive or dangerous driving.

For more information about TACT and FHP’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement, visit: http://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/share-the-road/ticketing-aggressive-cars-and-trucks/.