Smith obit

Mr. David Ronald Smith, Sr., age 69, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 13, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 27, 1947 in Miami, Florida. David was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Thelma Jean Callaway.

Mr. Smith, a wounded Army Vietnam Veteran, received a Purple Heart, the CIB and several other service awards. He was known as Papa Smurf by coworkers at the Holmes County Road Department. Fishing, hunting and mowing were his favorite hobbies, but he truly was a jack-of-all-trades. David loved his family and friends and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 35 years, Suzette Griffin Smith; five children, Rhonda Council, Joy Smith, Amy Renaud, Franky Peery and David Smith, Jr. and wife Nikki; five grandchildren, Aaron Council, Ebony Dominque, Izaya Dominque, Jessie Renaud, Aleya Smith; one sister, Theresa Jenkins and husband Lonnie.

Memorialization will be by cremation with a private family service at a later time. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.