Record number of Chipola players picked in MLB Draft

MARIANNA—The hits just keep coming for the National Champion Chipola College Baseball team. Just a week after winning the JUCO World Series, 11 Chipola players were picked in the MLB Draft.

According to an article from Public.Com, four schools – Chipola College, Stanford University, the University of Michigan and the University of Texas at Austin – had 11 players selected in the MLB draft, tied for the most in the draft. Clemson and Florida State each had nine selected.

Chipola players selected in the MLB Draft, include: Reynaldo Rivera, Round 2, #57, Detroit Tigers; Evan Steele, Comp B, #73, Kansas City Royals; Andrew Bechtold, Round 5, #136, Minnesota Twins; Jose Caballero, Round 7, #202, Arizona Diamondbacks; Bowden Francis, Round 7, #204, Milwaukee Brewers; Riley Cabral, Round 13, #382, Arizona Diamondbacks; Brody Wofford, Round 14, #407, Cincinnati Reds; Junior Harding, Round 17, #497, Cincinnati Reds;Andrew Carber, Round 30, #911, Boston Red Sox; and Edmond Americaan, Round 34, #1034, Texas Rangers and Tyler Osik, Round 40, #1198, Pittsburgh Pirates. Osik was not on the Chipola roster this season, but was enrolled at the college.

Chipola Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson said, “We’re just so happy for these players and their families. They are all quality individuals who have worked hard to reach the top of their sport. We look forward to following their careers as they represent Chipola in professional baseball.”

In addition to Chipola’s elite 11, four former Indians now playing at other schools were picked in the 2017 MLB Draft: Kevin Santa (Tampa), Round 19, #573, Seattle Mariners; Franklin Van Gurp (FIU), Round 25, #756, San Francisco Giants; Laz Rivera (Tampa), Round 28, #837, Chicago White Sox; and Wood Myers (Coastal Carolina), Round 29, #874, St. Louis Cardinals.

Chipola also has six players on current major league rosters: Jose Bautista (Blue Jays), Russell Martin (Blue Jays), Tyler Flowers (Braves), Patrick Corbin (Diamondbacks), Adam Duvall (Reds) and Andrew Toles (Dodgers). Former Chipola player Buck Showlter is the manager of the Baltimore Orioles and has coached the Yankees, Diamondbacks and Rangers.

