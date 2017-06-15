Brown obit

Agnes Marie Brown, age 93 of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Agnes was born on December 14, 1923 in Stantonville, Tennessee to Clarence and Mattie Clark Higgins. She moved to the Jackson County area in 1987, coming from Indiantown, Florida, and was a church member at Lighthouse Community Church in Marianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Mattie Higgins; husband: William Charles Brown; granddaughter: Tami.

She is survived by her four daughters: Linda Tharp of Marianna, Florida, Ramell Davis of Marianna, Florida, Delois Moss and husband Marshall of Alford, Florida, Patricia McBride of Lexington, Tennessee; grandchildren: Debbie, Sherri, Judy, Nette, David, Wayne, Jeffery, Teresa, James, Kathy, Larry, Melanie, Gennifer, Brandy, Tanya, Missy, Tracy; thirty-nine great grandchildren; thirty-one great great grandchildren; one great great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Lighthouse Community Church in Marianna, Florida with Rev. Frances Dudley officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida will be directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.