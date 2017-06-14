City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday.

Ordinance No. 940, Waste Management, Inc. of Florida — This ordinance will extend the contract with Waste Management for an additional three years, to expire on May 31, 2020.

Ordinance No. 941, Amendment to Chapter 8 — Garbage, Trash and Weeds — This ordinance updates rate changes for garbage/trash collection services.

Resolution 17-16 — Chipley CRA Re-development Plan

Resolution 17-14 — FDOT LAP 5th Street Drainage Improvements Supplemental Agreement. This resolution approves a supplement agreement FPID #436993-1-38-01 adding $3,753 to cover the total design service fees.

Resolution 17-15 — FDOT Lap Pine Avenue Sidewalk Supplemental Agreement. This resolution approves a supplement agreement FPID #425739-5-58-01 and 425739-5-68-01 adding $21,772 to cover the total cost of construction.

FDOT LAP Pine Ave. Sidewalk Construction Contract — BL Civil Contractors, Inc. The City Council approved the bid from BCL in the amount of $48,878 on May 14, 2017. Mr. Miner recommended approving the construction contract for the project.

Disposition of Property — 2006 Ford Crown Victoria — Police. The vehicle listed is in poor condition. Mr. Miner recommended disposal by auction.

Disposition of Property — 2008 Ford Crown Victoria — Police. The vehicle listed is in poor condition. Mr. Miner recommended disposal by auction.

Renewing Planning & Zoning Board Member — Tracy Andrews. Ms. Andrews’ term expired on April 17, 2017 and she would like to continue serving. Mr. Miner recommended that Ms. Andrews be re-appointed for a three year term.

Special Event Application — Yes Lord Deliverance Church. The church would like to hold a Youth Fun Day at Gilmore Park on June 24, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Impact Fee Waiver Request from Arts Learning Academy was tabled. The academy was requesting a waiver for impact fees at 739 7th Street, just east of the church, where two portable buildings have been placed to enable them to accept additional students.