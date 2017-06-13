Werkheiser obit

Ms. Sarah Winifred Jean Werkheiser, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 12, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born July 14, 1928 in Belfast, Northern Ireland to the late Thomas Farr and Winifred Anne Gray Farr.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Jean was preceded in death by a son, Robert Thomas John Werkheiser; a daughter, Teena Marie Gianine Werkheiser; three brothers, Jim Farr, Billy Farr and Tommy Farr; a great-grandson, Henry Graham White.

Ms. Werkheiser is survived by two children, Eileen Swindle and husband Jeff of Bonifay, FL and Dennis Werkheiser and wife Marilyn of Rockland, MA; three grandchildren, Sarah White and husband Josh, Jordan Dady and husband Donnie, Robert M. Werkheiser; three great-grandchildren, Harper Kate White, Andrew Morgan White and Darby Kathleen Dady; one brother, George Farr of Birmingham, England; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, June 15, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.