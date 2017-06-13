Students and employees recognized at School Board meeting

The following consent items were approved.

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of minutes for Regular Board Meeting on May 8, 2017

3. Approval of minutes for Student Hearing on May 8, 2017

4. Approval of minutes for Special Board Meeting on May 26, 2017

5. Approval to use the 2016-2017 Salary Schedule

6. Approval to use committed funds

7. Approval to pay 2017-2018 Florida Association of District School Superintendents Membership Dues

8. Approval of out-of-state for Chipley High School Jennifer Sapp travel to Scottsdale, Arizona for Journalism workshop on July 16-19, 2017

9. Approval of revision of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Washington County School Board and Washington County Board of County Commissioners

10. Approval of purchase order to Centurylink

11. Approval of revision to School Board Policy and Procedure 2.95* Wellness Program

12. Approval of revisions to Student Code of Conduct

13. Approval to bid for petroleum products

14. Approval of out-of-state travel for FPTC Tanya Taylor and student to Kentucky for Skills USA competition on June 18-24, 2017

15. Approval of contract with FSU

16. Approval of purchase order to Chipola, Dual Enrollment

17. Approval of purchase order to Renaissance Learning

18. Approval of contract with PAEC – Skyward Inc. Financial Software

19. Approval of an extension of GCA Services Group custodial services

20. Approval of 2017-2018 renewal contract with Chartwells

21. Approval of purchase order to Curriculum Associates

22. Approval of stadium lighting project for Chipley High School and Vernon High School

23. Approval of Purchase Order to Edgenuity

The following personnel items were approved.

A. District:

1. Approval of ESY personnel

2. Approval of level change for John Reynolds, senior level network technician, District Data Center

3. Approval of summer days for Sam Cox, teacher on special assignment, WISE

4. Approval of summer days for Brenda Basnaw, teacher on special assignment, Vernon Middle School

5. Approval of retirement of Dee Brock, academic analyst, effective June 30, 2017

B. Chipley High School:

1. Approval of additional summer hours for Andy Compton, drivers education

2. Approval of additional summer hours for Jesse Carter, teacher

3. Approval of additional summer hours for Tommy Kindig, substitute teacher

4. Approval of additional summer hours for Carrie Bennett, substitute teacher

C. Florida Panhandle Technical College:

1. Approval of summer personnel 2017

2. Approval of resignation of Ashley Poole, cosmetology instructor, effective May 31, 2017

D. Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Allison Pettis, secretary/bookkeeper, effective retroactive May 9, 2017

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Theresa Anderson, school secretary, effective retroactive May 24, 2017

4. Approval of transfer of Linda Mincey, teacher, from Vernon Elementary School, effective July 1, 2017

E. Maintenance: None

F. Okeechobee Youth Development Center:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year

3. Approval of supplement for April Brazil, paraprofessional, for 2017-2018 school year

4. Approval of employment recommendation of Delphine Griggs, OPS, for 2017-2018 school year

G. Roulhac Middle School:

1. Approval of resignation of Kimberly S. Smelcer, teacher, effective May 31, 2017

2. Approval of resignation of Jonathan Booth, teacher, effective May 31, 2017

H. Transportation:

1. Approval of summer employment recommendations

I. Vernon Elementary School:

1. Approval of resignation of Richelle Newell, teacher, effective June 30, 2017

2. Approval of resignation of Angela Robarge, teacher, effective June 30, 2017

3. Approval of resignation of Nicholas Winslow, teacher, effective June 30, 2017

4. Approval of retirement of Elouise Smith, paraprofessional, effective June 30, 2017

5. Approval of personnel for the Third Grade Summer Reading Camp, effective June 12, 2017

J. Vernon High School:

1. Approval of Instructional recommendation personnel for 2017/2018 school year

2. Approval of additional summer hours for Thomas Register, drivers education

3. Approval of additional summer hours for Niki Seley, Anna Beth Rackley, and Melba Harcus, teachers

4. Approval of resignation of Lisa Taylor, guidance counselor, effective June 16, 2017

K. Vernon Middle School: None

L. Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE): None